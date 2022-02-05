Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.70 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.55.

WIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 489.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

