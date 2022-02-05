Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

TV opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

