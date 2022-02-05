$1.76 EPS Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.98. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $10.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

NYSE:PHM opened at $48.74 on Friday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

