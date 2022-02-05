Credit Suisse Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,362.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

