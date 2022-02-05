Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,362.09. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.