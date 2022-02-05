Danske Downgrades AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Hold

Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKFRY. DNB Markets cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.03.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $20.92 on Friday. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

