Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 107.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,911 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

