The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Toro were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $51,603,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE TTC opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

