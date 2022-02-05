Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 171,638 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $75,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HE. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.