Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

