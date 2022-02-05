Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Barclays

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $244.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.92.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $212.56 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

