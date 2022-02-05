Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $25.75 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -131.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.