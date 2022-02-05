United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce ($3.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.61) to ($1.53). United Airlines posted earnings of ($7.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on UAL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

