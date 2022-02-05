$0.98 EPS Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rush Enterprises.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

RUSHA stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 805,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 719,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after buying an additional 390,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after buying an additional 139,980 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 132,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

