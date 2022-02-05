Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Cowen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $375.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

