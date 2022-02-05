Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Cut to C$74.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASGTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

