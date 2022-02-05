DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $535.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $573.72.

DXCM opened at $420.35 on Thursday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $498.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

