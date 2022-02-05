UBS Group Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $105.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.24.

SBUX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

