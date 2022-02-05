Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $105.79, but opened at $98.98. Upstart shares last traded at $102.76, with a volume of 32,436 shares.

Specifically, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,753,701 shares of company stock valued at $341,907,594 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Upstart by 560.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Upstart by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Upstart by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

