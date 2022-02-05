The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.07 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $120.25 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

