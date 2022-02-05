The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 22,435 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

