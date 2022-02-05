ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 671.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993,182 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 1,669,918 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 286,089 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $377,948.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WISH stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $30.88.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WISH. Cowen lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

