Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.