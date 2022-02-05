Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 6,680 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRIX opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.