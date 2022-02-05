Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $141,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Intuit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $544.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.45.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

