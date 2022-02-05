520,000 Shares in Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $12,654,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $918,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

BHIL stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. Benson Hill Inc has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

