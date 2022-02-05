Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $152.78 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

