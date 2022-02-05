585 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN opened at $200.95 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.51.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.