Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average is $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

