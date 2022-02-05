1,342 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.08.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.96. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

