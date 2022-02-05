Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 136,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.55 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

