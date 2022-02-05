Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $218.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock worth $15,749,148. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.