SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 348.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 38.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 260,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

