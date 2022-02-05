Credit Suisse AG Has $13.10 Million Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 104,749 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,401 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $18,389,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after buying an additional 1,553,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 208.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 1,294,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,415.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,119,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 1,099,379 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. On average, analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

