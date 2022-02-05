Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,006 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Shares of LPLA opened at $181.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.94 and a 12 month high of $184.55. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.