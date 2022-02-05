Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VERU opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.56 million, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 833.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Veru by 46.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Veru by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

