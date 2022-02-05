Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,678 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rollins were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ROL stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

