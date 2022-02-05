Brokerages Set Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price at $34.73

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.73.
OLPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Olaplex stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,067,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
