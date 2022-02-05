Brokerages Set Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price at $34.73

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

OLPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Olaplex stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,067,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

