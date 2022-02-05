Jump Financial LLC Invests $452,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

NYSE EHC opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.