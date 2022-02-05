Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

