Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NYSE:WELL opened at $80.43 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

