AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $142.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.07.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,185,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,376,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

