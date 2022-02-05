David B. Kunin Acquires 995 Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Director David B. Kunin purchased 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,129.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $27.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSYS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nortech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nortech Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

