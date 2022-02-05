Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SBSNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

