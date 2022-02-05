Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Up 5.8% Following Strong Earnings

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) shares shot up 5.8% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $293.07 and last traded at $290.24. 1,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 52,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.38.

The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

