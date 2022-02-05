Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Down 8%

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.50. 52,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,020,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

