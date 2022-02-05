Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 111,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,584,886 shares.The stock last traded at $15.96 and had previously closed at $16.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

