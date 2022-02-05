Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,671 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCSL. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 486.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 588,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 488,008 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,108 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 828,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 372,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 506,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.68 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.