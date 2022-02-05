Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ENI by 40.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ENI by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 102,386 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ENI by 8.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ENI by 79.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ENI by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE:E opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages have commented on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ENI from €18.00 ($20.22) to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.