SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $11.54

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.78. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 38 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SOPHiA Genetics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,496,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,259,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

